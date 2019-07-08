Watch: Antifa Members Condone Violence Against Journalist Andy Ngo

Antifa protesters at the #DemandingFreeSpeech rally in downtown Washington, D.C., said they were fine with the violence committed against conservative journalist Andy Ngo.

Andy Ngo was reportedly assaulted by Antifa activists in Portland, Oregon, on June 29. Videos showing the incident and pictures of his bruised face and head were posted to social media. He reportedly suffered brain trauma from the reported assault.

Update to @MrAndyNgo supporters — he is being admitted to the hospital overnight as a result of a brain bleed. You sick “journalists” and other hacks gloating about this should be ashamed. As for the rest, please pray for @MrAndyNgo who we need back in health — brave man!????????????????????????❤️ https://t.co/XYVy4EbIzv — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) June 30, 2019

We talked to Antifa protesters at the #DemandFreeSpeech event in Freedom Plaza, who told us both that Ngo was lying about his injuries or he deserved what happened to him. (RELATED: Journalist Andy Ngo Attacked At Portland Rally)

WATCH:

