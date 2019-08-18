REPORT: Tate Martell Practicing At Wide Receiver After Losing Quarterback Battle

Tate Martell might be switching positions for the Miami Hurricanes.

The former Ohio State quarterback lost out on becoming the starter after transferring, and now he might not even be under center at all anymore. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to 247Sports, Martell practiced as a wide receiver during a Friday scrimmage.

It’s amazing how far and how fast Martell has fallen from grace. The dude was a highly-touted QB star coming out of the high school and pretty much nothing has gone according to plan ever since.

He was supposed to be the starter for the Buckeyes, left when Justin Fields showed up from Georgia, went to Miami and then didn’t even win the starting job there.

It’s almost like his ego and attitude are 100% unwarranted.

I have no idea what Martell will do going forward with the Hurricanes, but it’s clear the dude just wasn’t nearly as impressive as everybody thought he would be.

As I’ve said many times, his attitude just seems to be absolutely awful. It really rubs people the wrong way and makes him so easy to cheer against.

I’m not saying I hope the young man fails, but maybe he should actually accomplish something before behaving like he owns the world of college football.

We’ll have to see if he gets on the field at all this year for the Hurricanes. If he does, it sounds like it might be at a position other than quarterback.