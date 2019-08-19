Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, And Reba McEntire To Host 2019 CMA Awards

Brad Paisley will not be joining Carrie Underwood this year as a host of the 2019 Country Music Association Awards. Instead, she will do the show with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

“We’re thrilled to announce that @CarrieUnderwood will host this year’s #CMAawards with special guest hosts @Reba McEntire & @DollyParton, celebrating legendary women in Country Music,” an announcement from the CMA Awards official Instagram account read, per Entertainment Weekly in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

“@CarrieUnderwood will host this year’s #CMAawards with special guest hosts @Reba McEntire and @DollyParton, celebrating legendary women in Country Music! Combined, the three superstars hold 124 CMA Awards nominations and 22 total wins, 11 of which are for Female Vocalist of the Year,” a second post added.

It comes after the “Whiskey Lullaby” singer and “Before He Cheats” hitmaker had co-hosted the annual awards show together for the last eleven years since 2008. (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

Both McEntire and Parton have been host of the show before. Reba held the job from 1990-1992 and Dolly was the host in 1988.

Tweeting after the announcement, the legendary “Jolene” singer said she “can’t wait.”

“Let’s go girls! I’m so excited to be joining @carrieunderwood and @reba to celebrate the legendary women of country music as a guest host of this year’s #CMAawards on November 13,” she added in an earlier post.

All together, Underwood, McEntire, and Parton have earned a total of 22 awards from the Country Music Association. The 53rd Country Music Association Awards will air Nov. 13.