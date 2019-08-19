Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, And Reba McEntire To Host 2019 CMA Awards

Brad Paisley will not be joining Carrie Underwood this year as a host of the 2019 Country Music Association Awards. Instead, she will do the show with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.
“We’re thrilled to announce that @CarrieUnderwood will host this year’s #CMAawards with special guest hosts @Reba McEntire & @DollyParton, celebrating legendary women in Country Music,” an announcement from the CMA Awards official Instagram account read, per Entertainment Weekly in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])
View this post on Instagram
“@CarrieUnderwood will host this year’s #CMAawards with special guest hosts @Reba McEntire and @DollyParton, celebrating legendary women in Country Music! Combined, the three superstars hold 124 CMA Awards nominations and 22 total wins, 11 of which are for Female Vocalist of the Year,” a second post added.
View this post on Instagram
It comes after the “Whiskey Lullaby” singer and “Before He Cheats” hitmaker had co-hosted the annual awards show together for the last eleven years since 2008. (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)
Both McEntire and Parton have been host of the show before. Reba held the job from 1990-1992 and Dolly was the host in 1988.
Tweeting after the announcement, the legendary “Jolene” singer said she “can’t wait.”
Can’t wait #CMAawards https://t.co/nvqZYbjN3S
— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 19, 2019
“Let’s go girls! I’m so excited to be joining @carrieunderwood and @reba to celebrate the legendary women of country music as a guest host of this year’s #CMAawards on November 13,” she added in an earlier post.
Let’s go girls! I’m so excited to be joining @carrieunderwood and @reba to celebrate the legendary women of country music as a guest host of this year’s #CMAawards on November 13 pic.twitter.com/XzR3Ah65vT
— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 19, 2019
Can’t wait to join @carrieunderwood and @DollyParton at this year’s #CMAawards!!! https://t.co/BzRV5NiH5Z
— Reba (@reba) August 19, 2019
All together, Underwood, McEntire, and Parton have earned a total of 22 awards from the Country Music Association. The 53rd Country Music Association Awards will air Nov. 13.