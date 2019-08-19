Gigantic Brawl Breaks Out In Poland. The Video Is Terrifying

A gigantic brawl in Poland is making the rounds online.

In a video posted Sunday on LiveLeak, a massive brawl happened in the middle of the street between dozens of people. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It's not clear what kicked off the altercation, but it's clear as day that these people were out looking for trouble.

Judging from the video, they didn't have any trouble finding it. Give it a watch below.

You know what you do if you find yourself in the middle of a situation like the one above? You drive away.

If you can't drive, then you put one foot in front of the other and walk out of there. Getting into a massive brawl is insanely stupid.

I’ll never understand people who get into these massive brawls. It makes no sense to me at all. Imagine ripping your shirt off, rushing a bunch of people, fighting and at no point stopping to think about how stupid it is.

If I’m ever dumb enough to engage in street combat, then things have really gone wrong in my life. Sad! Just sad!

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on this situation. I think most of you will agree with me.