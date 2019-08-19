Woman Burns Down Man’s House Because He Invited Her Over To Hook Up Then Fell Asleep

A New Jersey woman allegedly set a man’s house on fire after he stopped responding to her texts when she came over his home for a late night hookup.

Taija Russell, 29, was arrested Tuesday for the alleged arson of a home in Woodbury on August 4, Business Insider reports. Russell was reportedly charged with attempted murder and aggravated arson for the incident.

The man who owned the home reportedly suffered first and second degree burns from the arson, according to Business Insider. He explained to police that he had invited Russell over to his house, and “stated that she was a ‘side chick’ whom he had been having a sexual relationship with,” according to a police report.

The man says he fell asleep after texting Russell to come over, then awoke at 4:30am surrounded by flames. He escaped the building through a window then running to Woodbury’s police station to report the fire, Business Insider reports. He was then rushed to the hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation. (RELATED: BREAKING: Man Lit Himself On Fire Outside Of White House)

He reportedly received eight missed calls from Russell while he was asleep along with several text messages.

“You wasted my money to come out here,” one message read, according to police.

“U smoked,” and “I see you wanna die,”others read.

Security footage from a gas station shows Russell purchasing lighter fluid, a lighter, and matches, according to Business Insider.

Responding firefighters reportedly saved the man’s dog.

