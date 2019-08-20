Melvin Gordon Is ‘Just Waiting On The Call’ To End Holdout, Continuing To Train

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is just waiting for his team to pick up the phone and end his holdout situation.

Gordon told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Monday night that he is “just waiting on the call” from the Chargers to get his new deal done. (RELATED: Melvin Gordon Reportedly Wants $13 Million Annually, Chargers Only Offering Around $10 Million)

He added that he’s currently training in California so that he’s ready to go when he returns. Gordon has been holding out ever since the start of training camp as he tries to get a new deal.

Melvin Gordon, who is nearly five weeks into a holdout, told ESPN he is training rigorously in Calif. and staying ready to play football. He wants to play but continues to wait for a resolution, doesn't want to discuss the contract. "Just waiting on the call," he said.

This whole situation to me makes no sense. I know running backs have short shelf lives, and they can quickly get banged up.

However, the Chargers are in a great position for a deep postseason run. That simply isn’t very realistic if Gordon’s not on the field.

I understand being hesitant to pay a player at any position who could easily get hurt. Having said that, Gordon isn’t exactly your average running back.

He’s an absolute beast coming out of the backfield. That’s why the Chargers depend on him so much. If he doesn’t play, the entire offense has to change.

There’s no doubt the two sides are engaged in a game of chicken right now, and it’s insanely stupid for the Chargers.

The time to win a Super Bowl can come and go in the blink of an eye. Right now, they have a real opportunity. They won’t without Gordon.

Pay the man what it takes to get him back on the field, and be willing to accept it if things go sideways. That’s just the nature of the business.

Trust me, it’ll be worth every penny if the Chargers make a deep run in the postseason.