Anthony Scaramucci Has Some New Friends: Bill And Hillary Clinton

Anthony Scaramucci, once a close ally and supporter of President Trump, spent his weekend partying with Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Bill Clinton, 73, held a party in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, and shared his celebration with John Kerry as well as Mexican billionaire and New York Times stake owner Carlos Slim, according to Vanity Fair. This was also Scaramucci’s first appearance at the event.

Scaramucci, who served as White House communications director for only 11 days, continued to support the president in television appearances even after being ousted. (RELATED: Mooch Goes After Trump, Says Republicans Might Need To Ditch Him)

However, he’s recently had a break with Trump and is now vocally against the president. (RELATED: Twitter Silences Scaramucci After He Called Trump The ‘Fattest President Since William Howard Taft’)

In an op-ed published in the Washington Post, he said that he made a mistake by supporting Trump.

I made a mistake supporting @realDonaldTrump. I don’t need to be absolved of that. But now I will do what it takes to help make things right. https://t.co/GJwA8Y8yBz — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 20, 2019

Trump has responded in his own way, torching his former employee with a Twitter post mocking him.

Nobody ever heard of this dope until he met me. He only lasted 11 days! pic.twitter.com/RzX3zjXzga — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

“Nobody ever heard of this dope until he met me. He only lasted 11 days!” Trump said.



In a recent Twitter spat, Scaramucci called the president “despicable” and an “orange cancer.”

Referring to the party, the Mooch told Vanity Fair, “Democrats have more fun!”