Tony Scaramucci Self-Sabotages With Major Plug For Mark Halperin’s Book

Anthony Scaramucci was on a roll.

Last night the 11-day White House Communications Director appeared on “CNN Tonight With Don Lemon” for some fast trash talk against President Trump. He and Trump have been dogging each other for days. Trump has called him a “nutcase.” Scaramucci has called Trump a “narcissist.”

This week the Mooch had an op-ed in Jeff Bezos‘s Washington Post about making amends for ever supporting Trump. He promised to turn this whole mess around by backing a GOP opponent in 2020.

Mooch, as a new anti-Trump pundit, has been the apple of every lefty booker’s eye — they’ve been press whoring him all over CNN and MSNBC.

But on Wednesday morning he blew it.

In a single tweet, Scaramucci may have totally sabotaged himself by pushing so-called journalist Mark Halperin‘s new book, which is due out in November:

“We are going to be OK but we have to act quickly and collectively. @MarkHalperin has a brilliant book out, How to Beat Trump: America’s Top Political Strategists On What It Will Take.”

Mooch even linked to a way to purchase the book.

Benny Johnson, a pro-Trump chief creative officer for Turning Point USA, called it a “Freudian slip.”

Scaramucci may have bitten off more than he can chew.

Halperin’s book has already received a ton of negative publicity since several women came forward two years ago to accuse Halperin of sexually harassing and, in some cases, assaulting him when he worked at ABC. Halperin denies any harassment or assault, but has acknowledged that his behavior was bad. (RELATED: Halperin Floats Weird Epstein Death Theory)

“He’s embarrassing all of America all over the world,” Scaramucci told Lemon Tuesday night about his former boss at the White House. “Now we have this human wrecking ball out there. …His power is declining every day. ….He’s attacking my wife. Is that normal?”

Wait…are we still talking about Trump?

Some political bigwigs like former White House Press Sec. Mike McCurry, who appears in the book, believe Halperin deserves a second chance and a chance at redemption. Others, such as ex-President Obama alum David Axelrod, regrets talking to Halperin for his book. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm seriously had no idea that women asserted that Halperin had treated them like workplace playthings. Their accusations include allegedly masturbating in their presence, unwanted kissing attempts and brushing his hardened genitals against them.

Scaramucci doesn’t necessarily believe Halperin deserves redemption. He quickly deleted the tweet, but not before Twitchy got its Twitter paws on it.