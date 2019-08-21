Baker Mayfield Denies Criticizing Daniel Jones In GQ Profile

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has denied that he ever criticized Daniel Jones in a recent GQ profile.
The popular publication wrote a pretty great profile on the Browns star, and one line in it generated a ton of attention Monday. He reportedly said that it blew his mind the Giants took fellow quarterback Daniel Jones sixth overall out of Duke. (RELATED: Baker Mayfield Opens Cleveland Browns Training Camp With Incredible Throw To Odell Beckham Jr.)
However, he’s now saying that’s not what he said. Mayfield commented on a Barstool Sports Instagram post about the situation and wrote in part, “This is now what I said….just so we’re clear. I also said I was surprised I got drafted number one.”
He also wrote that reporters will do anything for a story. You can see the full post below.
You know, there’s actually a super easy way for Mayfield to avoid finding himself in situations like this one. Just don’t give massive profiles to GQ or anybody else.
Besides, shouldn’t he be a little more focused on winning? I have no idea if he’s telling the truth here. Not at all.
I really don’t understand why GQ would want to lie, but I guess you never know.
Still, Mayfield could avoid ever having his words taken out of context if he spent a little more time practicing and lot less time giving interviews so gigantic profiles can be written.
Will a GQ profile help him win a Super Bowl? The answer is “no.” Not one bit.
Only Mayfield and the man he was talking to know the truth. Again, I find it hard to believe GQ is out to get the Browns quarterback, especially after they wrote such a glowing profile.
Either way, he should spend a little more time practicing and a little less time giving interviews. Just a wild thought!