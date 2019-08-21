Brandon Peters Will Be The Starting Quarterback For Illinois

Brandon Peters will be the starting quarterback for the Illinois Fighting Illini this season.

The former Michigan passer will take over Lovie Smith’s offense, according to Bleacher Report on Tuesday night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Illinois names Michigan transfer Brandon Peters starting QB pic.twitter.com/QLkHmdjkZA — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) August 20, 2019

I can’t remember the last time Illinois had a quarterback with this much name recognition. I honestly can’t.

Peters is a solid quarterback. He only lost his job at Michigan because the Wolverines simply got better talent.

That doesn’t mean Peters can’t play. He immediately gives Illinois an upgrade over whatever their other options were.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Peters (@brandonpeters.18) on Jun 18, 2019 at 5:08pm PDT

The unfortunate part for Peters is that the rest of the team isn’t very good. Illinois is a bit of a joke in the world of college football.

I wouldn’t want to be the quarterback behind their offensive line. He might be able to make some throws, but he’ll probably find himself running for his life.

Will Illinois do well this year? Absolutely not, but Peters might at least keep them in some games they’d otherwise would have been absolutely out of from the start.

We’ll have to see what he can accomplish. While it’s an upgrade, I still don’t expect the team to do much.