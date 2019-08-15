Michigan Tries To Troll Ohio State University Over Trademark Request

The University of Michigan did its best to troll Ohio State’s recent trademark request.

The Buckeyes are attempting to trademark “the” for merchandising purposes on clothing, according to ESPN. For those of you who live under a rock, OSU grads love referring to the school as “The Ohio State University,” with emphasis on “the.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Aug 13, 2019 at 12:47pm PDT

While that’s pretty damn cringeworthy, Michigan’s response Wednesday was every bit as bad. They tweeted the yellow M with the word “OF” behind it and captioned it “TM” (trademark).

You can see the abomination of a tweet below.

This whole situation is so cringeworthy that I don’t even know where to begin. First, it’s really dumb that Ohio State is trying to trademark the word “the.” The arrogance behind that move is so absurd that you almost have to respect it.

Imagine the ego you’d have to have in order to try to trademark one of the most common words on the planet.

Secondly, and more importantly, Michigan should probably keep its mouth shut about stuff involving Ohio State.

The Buckeyes own the Wolverines. They legit own them. On a year-in, year out basis, OSU just steamrolls them in football.

It’s gotten to a point that it’s honestly embarrassing.

Michigan can send dumb tweets once they win a football game that actually matters. Until that happens, I suggest they stay off Twitter and keep the humor to a minimum.

Nobody wants to hear the opinion of Michigan people. We just don’t. Yes, Ohio State’s decision was a clown move, but the Wolverines clapping back might honestly be worse.