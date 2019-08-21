Conor McGregor ‘Prepared’ For Another Fight Against Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor sounds ready to roll against Nate Diaz if the opportunity pops up.

The Irish-born UFC star has split against Diaz in their two fights, and now that the latter is back in the sport, McGregor has made it clear he's "prepared" for the rubber match if one happens.

"I'll be prepared for it when we go again. If we go again. If not, respect always. A war for the ages. No b*tch talk. Just real sh*t," McGregor wrote in part Tuesday on Instagram when talking about another potential fight against Nate Diaz.

You can read his full post below.

Obviously, a Nate Diaz/Conor McGregor fight would set the UFC world on fire. Both of their previous fights were absolutely electric.

At this point in time, I’d honestly prefer to watch those two battle a third time than McGregor fight Khabib again.

While a Khabib rematch would be fun after the antics that unfolded at UFC 229, a third go with Diaz would be absolutely electric.

It’s almost like those two men were created to have a never ending powerhouse rivalry.

Their attitudes are perfect for each other, they’re both stars, they both get tons of media attention and they make the UFC a ton of money.

Let’s all hope a third fight comes together.

Nothing would make UFC fans around the world happier than finally getting this tie broken.