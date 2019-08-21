Gigi Hadid Spotted Dining With Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Tyler Cameron And Serena Williams

Model Gigi Hadid continued to fuel rumors that she and “Bachelorette” alum Tyler C. have been dating.

Hadid, Tyler and Serena Williams were all spotted dining at La Esquina in New York City, according to a report published Wednesday by Entertainment Tonight. Williams and Hadid are close friends so many are speculating the supermodel was introducing Tyler C. (Cameron) to her friends.

The dinner comes after Hadid and Tyler reportedly took a road trip to upstate New York. A photo surfaced of the pair at a Starbucks near Lake George, Page Six reported.

Hadid and Cameron first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted out in New York City multiple times. Their dates have included a trip to NYC bowling alley Frames. Reports also have surfaced claiming Cameron has slept over at Hadid’s Manhattan place multiple times. (RELATED: Gigi Hadid And “Bachelorette” Contestant Tyler C. Spotted Together For Third Time)

I don’t know why, but I really dislike the fact that these two are together. I’m sure part of it comes from my loyalty to “Bachelorette” queen Hannah Brown, but also two people as good looking as Tyler C. and Hadid should not end up together.

I’m still salty that he went on a date with Brown and then has been so open about pursuing Hadid. Just hurts a little.

It’s not fair to the rest of us.