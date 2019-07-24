Gigi Hadid Follows ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant On Instagram

Model Gigi Hadid may have just revealed she’s a fan of reality TV like the rest of us.

Hadid seemingly followed “The Bachelorette” contestant Tyler C. on Instagram Tuesday and the internet freaked out about it, according to a report published by Page Six. As did I.

“Gigi Hadid just started following Tyler c on Insta this is the worst day I know they are going to get together,” one girl tweeted after the news broke.

“Welp, there goes my chance,” another added. (RELATED: ‘Bachelorette: Men Tell All’ Hits Highest Ratings In The Past Four Years)

Their reaction to Hadid following everyone’s favorite guy from Hannah Brown’s season is exactly the same as mine. You really do hate to see it. There probably wasn’t a chance that I would ever meet and fall in love with Tyler C., but now the chance is really gone because he’s obviously going to marry Hadid.

“If tyler c is going to be with anyone besides me I would like it to be Gigi hadid,” another commenter posted.

I do agree with her point. They’re both extremely good looking and would make a wonderful couple. If he’s going to be with someone else she should be famous and be able to treat him like the King he is.