Miami Dolphins Play Eight Jay-Z Songs In A Row At Practice After Criticism From Kenny Stills

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores had an epic response to some recent comments from Kenny Stills.

The team’s wide receiver, who refuses to stand for the national anthem, recently ripped Jay-Z’s deal with the league because it apparently didn’t revolve around Colin Kaepernick. (RELATED: Jay-Z Will Reportedly Soon Own Part Of An NFL Team)

“He’s not an NFL player. He’s never been on a knee.” Dolphins WR Kenny Stills criticized Jay-Z for his comments about kneeling after the hip-hop mogul formed a social justice partnership with the league. https://t.co/RO9Ge1OjvB pic.twitter.com/PyCzMZPBgk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 19, 2019

Flores responded to that by playing eight songs from the star rapper in a row Tuesday at practice, according to Barry Jackson.

Dolphins say Brian Flores picks songs for practice. Practice opened today with 8 straight Jay-Z songs, day after Stills questioned J-Z approach in new role with NFL. Flores hasn’t explained reasoning, but team said Stills knew in advance — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 20, 2019

This is hilarious. Imagine being Stills in this situation. You go out and claim Jay-Z, who is one of the most successful businessmen to ever live, isn’t very informed as he tries to work with the NFL.

Then, your own head coach just starts blasting his tracks at practice. It’s the ultimate middle finger.

Make no mistake about it, folks. This was Flores sending a message to everybody about who is actually running the show.

Stills can run his mouth about Jay-Z with a bunch of incoherent points, but it’s Flores who is calling the shots.

He decided the team needed to hear some music from the star musician, and that’s exactly what happened.

I wish I could have been a fly on the wall when the music from Jay-Z started blasting. It must have been laugh-out-loud funny.

Major props to Flores for setting the tone and letting people know he’s the one in charge. I absolutely love it.