Muslim Scholar Slams Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib

Appearing on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” Dr. Qanta Ahmed slams progressive lawmakers, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, over their Monday press conference in which they condemned the travel restrictions and claimed Israel was suppressing voices of the opposing voice. (RELATED: SACKS: Israel Shouldn’t Ban Omar, Tlaib For Legitimate Criticism)

During the segment, the Muslim scholar spared no words in criticizing the two congresswomen.“What you are seeing is full-blown Islamist propaganda,” she said. “These are professionals victim mongering women who unfortunately have been elected to congress but are using every tool in the playbook of the Muslim brotherhood of Islamist … They are using Islamic tactic to invert reality. What they are seeking, they have a grotesque holocaust envy.”

