Gillette Shifts Gears ‘From Social Issues To Local Heroes’ After Backlash Over Toxic Masculinity Ad

Gillette is shifting gears from “social issues to local heroes” after backlash over their January ad bashing toxic masculinity.

The shift comes as an attempt to “authentically connect” with the company’s customers, associate brand director for Gillette Australia and New Zealand Manu Airan said, according to the Washington Times.

Gillette plans to focus on “shifting the spotlight from social issues to local heroes” like firefighters and personal trainers.

“We have a very clear strategy when it comes to how we authentically connect with our consumers,” Airan said. (RELATED: Can Women Be Toxic Too? Men Respond To Gillette’s MeToo Ad)

“We will continue to talk about what is important to Gillette and that is representing men at their best and helping men do their best. That is not changing. We will continue to do that and demonstrate it in different ways.”

Airans comments follow backlash over Gillette’s January ad entitled, “We Believe: The Best Men Can Be.”

The nearly two-minute ad depicts bullying and sexual harassment and asks, “Is this the best men can be?” before showing men discouraging other men from harassing women and a father setting a good example to his son of defending a preteen from bullies.

“Is this the best a man can get? Is it? We can’t hide from it. It has been going on far too long. We can’t laugh it off, making the same old excuses,” a narrator said in the ad’s voiceover, drawing a correlation between the ad and Gillette’s 30-year tagline “The Best A Man Can Get.”

Gillette released another ad targeting social issues in May that depicted a father teaching his transgender son how to shave.

