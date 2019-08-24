Hugh Freeze Coaches With A Walkie Talkie After Back Surgery

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze is coaching with a walkie talkie after back surgery.

In a video recently released by @GameOnLU on Twitter, Freeze, who got ran out of town at Ole Miss, was coaching the team via walkie talkie from a hotel room after his surgery.

Yes, you read that sentence correctly. He’s holed up in a hotel room barking in orders via a live stream and a hand radio. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

Freeze, who also recently had to deal with staph infection, using a walkie talkie is the football guy move of all football guy moves.

Most people would just focus on recovering after a back surgery. Not Freeze. He had them wire up a stream, give him a radio and continued to command the team.

I couldn’t care less about Liberty’s football program, but this is a pretty awesome move from Freeze.

I really still can’t believe Hugh Freeze went from dominating in the SEC and being Nick Saban’s achilles heel to coaching at Liberty. Liberty!

There’s literally nobody better Liberty could have ever hired. He’s a legit big time coach, and he pretty fell to them after his issues at Ole Miss.

I can’t wait to see what Freeze does at Liberty. If he does a great job, then he could be back in the big show sooner than later.

