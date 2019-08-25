Antonio Brown Loses Another Helmet Grievance, Will Reportedly Make A Decision On A New One Soon

Oakland Raiders star Antonio Brown has lost another helmet grievance with the NFL.

According to Ian Rapoport on Sunday, he lost his latest attempt to wear his old and outdated helmet, but it’s not all bad news for Brown. ProFootballTalk also reported that he is “close to picking a new helmet” and will have an endorsement deal tied to it. (RELATED: Raiders GM Mike Mayock Says Antonio Brown Has To Decide If He’s ‘All In Or All Out’)

Source: #Raiders WR Antonio Brown has lost his grievance for his helmet. Again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2019

Per source, Antonio Brown is close to picking a new helmet, and his decision will include a custom-made model and an endorsement deal. So, silver lining. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 25, 2019

I’m just ready for this whole saga to just be over with. It seems like all we’ve talked about when it comes to the Raiders lately is Antonio Brown and his damn helmet issue.

At some point, everybody needs to just move on. I really don’t understand why this is so difficult for Brown.

He’s getting paid millions of dollars to catch footballs for a living. If he’s upset about his helmet, then that’s on him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Aug 20, 2019 at 2:49pm PDT

Brown better hope like hell the Raiders are good this year. Winning solves everything, and loses only makes problems much worse.

Given how big of a distraction he’s already been for the team, the spotlight on him won’t be pretty if the Raiders are awful this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Aug 19, 2019 at 4:00pm PDT

Win or lose, at least the Raiders are going to be incredibly entertaining. It should be a ton of fun to watch how Gruden handles all of this.

Should be a fun time!