Is Kevin Sumlin At Risk Of Being Fired After Arizona Lost To Hawaii?

Arizona’s football program is in an absolute freefall after losing to Hawaii Saturday night 45-38, and it might be time to start questioning Kevin Sumlin’s job security.

Sumlin has been abysmal with the Wildcats since he took the head coaching job after being run out of Texas A&M. After a 5-7 season last year, he opened up this season by getting beaten by Hawaii. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Last season, he had losses to BYU, Houston and a bad UCLA team on top of several other losses. If fans of the Wildcats thought things were going to turn around, they’re clearly not.

At some point in time, fans are really going to start wondering when it’s time for Sumlin to get the hell out of Tucson.

I think it’s safe to say Sumlin’s career has been an absolute train wreck the past few seasons, and he’s not doing much to change that narrative.

Losing to Hawaii? Are you kidding me? Hawaii!

They let Hawaii pour 45 points on them. 45 points! If that’s not an absolute disaster, then I don’t know what is.

Sumlin’s entire reputation pretty much rides on one amazing year he had with WI and a loaded Aggies team. After that, it’s all been downhill for him.

Now, his career record at Arizona is 5-8. I don’t know how much power the boosters at Arizona have, but I’d be on the phone already if this was Wisconsin.

Sumlin’s days as a major college football coach are almost certainly numbered.