Bethenney Frankel Reportedly Quit ‘Real Housewives Of New York’ Over A Contract Dispute

Reality star Bethenney Frankel reportedly quit famed show “Real Housewives Of New York” after a contract dispute.

News of Frankel’s departure broke just last week, but new details regarding her exit from the show have now surfaced, according to a report published Monday by Page Six. The reality star reportedly went into contract negotiations for her ninth season expecting a high amount of money with “one foot out the door,” according to a sources.

Frankel “was confident there were options out there for her. She’s happy in her personal life with [real estate exec and film producer] Paul Bernon,” the source added.

Her exit was allegedly so abrupt even Bravo executives found out about the decision through social media. (RELATED: Former ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Star Reveals Baby Son Has ‘Irreversible Brain Damage’)

Frankel released a statement Wednesday regarding quitting to Variety.

“I have decided to leave the ‘Housewives’ franchise to explore my next chapter,” Frankel said in her statement. “It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women.”

What a powerful position to be in for Frankel here. I’m really impressed. She went in there and asked for what she wanted and when she didn’t get it, she moved on. It’s incredible to watch women go after what they want and what they believe in.

I’m excited to see what Frankel’s next adventure is.