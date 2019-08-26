Prepare For The College Football Season With Matthew McConaughey’s Love For The Texas Longhorns

The first full weekend of college football is a few days away, and there might not be any better way to prepare than with Matthew McConaughey’s love for Texas football.

The legendary actor is a gigantic supporter of the Texas Longhorns. I’m not talking about somebody who just donates a little money. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m not talking about the kind of guy who watches some games here and there. I’m talking about a man who lives, breathes, eats, sleeps and lives for the Texas Longhorns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Football (@texasfootball) on Aug 16, 2018 at 10:33am PDT

I honestly think the “True Detective” star might love the Longhorns more than he loves life itself, and he’s provided some great content over the years.

The man has paid the program multiple visits, and they’ve never disappointed. His speeches to the team will have you ready to throw pads on right now.

Check out some of his best content below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Football (@texasfootball) on Aug 16, 2018 at 1:13pm PDT

Seriously, find yourself somebody who loves you the way Matthew McConaughey loves Texas football. Watching the videos of him getting the team amped will never get old.

The man just lives to watch the Longhorns win, and they’re finally good again. It’s almost like he is the man that raised the programs from the depths of the hellish abyss they were in for so long.

I really hope Texas makes the playoff this season. The kind of content that would provide would honestly be just too good to handle.

Go, McConaughey, go!