Poster For ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Gets Released, Footage Reportedly Teases Rey Going To The Dark Side

A new poster has been released for “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker,” and some new footage from the film aired at D23 in Anaheim.

According to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday, the footage that aired at D23, which can’t be found online, featured Rey in a “dark hood” using a “double lightsaber.” This has fueled speculation that she will turn to the dark side. (RELATED: Watch The Trailer For The ‘Star Wars‘ Series ‘The Mandalorian’ On Disney+)

That narrative has been strongly hinted at in previous films.

That’s not the only new “Star Wars” content we have. The poster for the film was also released, and is pretty epic.

It features Kylo and Ren fighting while the Emperor looms over them. Again, it’s pretty clear they’re trying to indicate Rey will flirt with the dark side at the very least in the final film in the saga.

You can see it below.

Check out the new poster for Star Wars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker that debuted at #D23Expo. See the film in theaters December 20. pic.twitter.com/MUH87fudPP — Disney (@Disney) August 24, 2019

I know opinions are all over the place on the latest trilogy of “Star Wars” films. Obviously, they’re nowhere as great as the original trilogy, but I do think the criticism might be a shade over the top.

I’m excited to see how the story ends, and I think Rey has been a fun character. Plus, Daisy Ridley is a hell of an actress.

“Rise of Skywalker” hits theaters Dec. 20, and I will absolutely be seeing at the first possible time I can get a ticket.

It’s been a fun journey ever since “A New Hope” came out in the 1970s. Now, it’s time find out how the saga ends.

I hope you’re all as excited as I am.