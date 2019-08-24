Watch The Trailer For The ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Mandalorian’ On Disney+

Disney’s upcoming series “The Mandalorian” looks awesome.

There has been plenty of hype about the “Star Wars” series on Disney+, and the first trailer was nothing short of spectacular. (RELATED: Jon Favreau Discusses Details Of New ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Mandalorian’)

The plot of the series, according to the YouTube description, is as follows:

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

As a huge fan of the “Star Wars” universe and saga, the trailer for this new series had me absolutely juiced and ready to go.

Give it a watch below.

Like I said above, the trailer is awesome. It looks like this series is going to be pretty dark, which is exactly what I think the fans want.

The films have been a bit too childish at times. It’s almost like they’re catering to younger new fans instead those of us who grew up with “Star Wars” and are now much older.

Luckily, it looks like “The Mandalorian” will be going back to the old ways of the original saga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Favreau (@jonfavreau) on Aug 23, 2019 at 7:59am PDT

You can catch “The Mandalorian” on Disney+ starting November 12. If Disney’s plan was to make this series the main draw for its streaming service, then I think they might have hit a home run.

I don’t know how any fan of the movies will be able to pass on this one. It simply looks too damn good.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Favreau (@jonfavreau) on Oct 3, 2018 at 4:17pm PDT

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts. I’m excited to hear them!