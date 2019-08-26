‘Saturday Night Live’ Reveals Superstar Line-Up For Season 45, With Eddie Murphy, Taylor Swift And More

“Saturday Night Live” got everyone’s attention Monday when they announced that superstars like Eddie Murphy, Taylor Swift and more would be part of Season 45.

The late-night sketch season kicks off Sept. 28 with three live coast-to-coast shows. Woody Harrelson hosts four a fourth time on the first night back for “SNL” with Billie Eilish as musical guest, according to Deadline. (RELATED: ‘SNL’ Alum Rob Schneider: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Is Now Ruining The Joke)

But clearly the biggest surprise on the list of hosts, has to be the return of comedian Eddie Murphy who last hosted the show back in 1984 and had an awkward appearance during the “Saturday Night Live” 40th Anniversary episode in 2015. (RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation Stadium Tour’ Hits Netflix And Here’s What Everyone Is Saying)

The “Coming To America” star will host the show on Dec. 21, with the musical guest to be announced at a later date.

Also, Swift fans will be excited to learn that Taylor Swift will be the musical guest on Oct. 5, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge as the host.

The “Lover” hitmaker shared her thoughts about being on “SNL” on her Instagram story shortly after news broke about her appearance, writing “Screaming in cat. My heart is not ready. I love SNL. I love Phoebe,” along with snapshot of the night she will be on.

Here’s a run down of the rest of the season, per the Hollywood Reporter.

Sept. 28: Woody Harrelson, Billie Eilish

Oct. 5: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Taylor Swift

Oct. 12: David Harbour, Camila Cabello

Nov. 2: Kristen Stewart, musical guest TBA

Dec. 21: Eddie Murphy, musical guest TBA

Looks like an epic 2019-2020 season. Can’t wait!