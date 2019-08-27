Wireless Beats (TM) On-Ear Headphones Only $179.99

If it is time to upgrade your headphones, this could be the perfect pair for you. The mattee black Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are perfect for anyone who wants a comfortable set of headphones with a long battery life and great sound quality. These headphones have adjustable, cushioned ear cups with multifunction controls on them to take calls, control your music and talk to Siri. The one thing I always hate about my bluetooth headphones is they don’t have enough battery life. You would not have that problem with these headphones. The battery life last up to 40 hours and five minutes of charging can give you three hours of playback when the battery is running low. The premium playback and fined-tune acoustics give you the best listening experience. The headphones come with a carrying case, 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable, Universal USB charging cable, Quick Start Guide and a Warranty Card.

This product has 4,068 reviews and 4.1 out of 5 stars. People have said the headphones were “a great buy,” “audio quality is amazing,” “killer battery life” and “good sound.” This deal is the perfect time to buy with over 4o% off the original price pay only $179.99! Upgrade your headphones today and save money while doing it.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com. Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.