Ed Orgeron Says LSU ‘Will Be Great’ Because Of Joe Burrow

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron believes quarterback Joe Burrow will be the key to the success of his team this season.

“I do believe we will be great, because of our quarterback. Our quarterback can handle most situations. I think he’s a game changer,” told the media Monday in a video captured by Rivers Hughey. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I do believe we will be great, because of our quarterback.” @Coach_EdOrgeron on how @Joe_Burrow10 will elevate #LSU’s offense pic.twitter.com/NoD8jUepSz — Rivers Hughey (@RivsHughey) August 26, 2019

Well, Coach O certainly isn’t wrong. LSU already played a hell of a season last year, and they could really become a problem this year if Burrow balls out.

He wasn’t good enough to cut it at Ohio State, but he seems to have found his footing with the Tigers down in Baton Rouge.

He’s as solid as they come, and the Tigers could be in for huge things on offense if he only elevates his game more and more with every week that goes by.

There are really only two teams capable of staying close with Alabama in the SEC. They’re Georgia and LSU. Everybody else is in a deep and distant third.

If LSU wants any chance of beating Crimson Tide in November, Burrow will have to play arguably the best football of his career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Jun 25, 2019 at 7:56am PDT

It sure would be something to see Burrow unleash on Nick Saban and company. I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but there’s certainly a chance.

The Tigers play Saturday against Georgia Southern. My guess is Burrows will have no trouble at all slinging it all over the place.