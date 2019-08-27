Check Out Some Of The Most Unforgettable Looks From The 2019 VMAs

The celebrities who showed up to the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards brought the bold and the sparkle.

Singers such as Taylor Swift, Halsey and Camila Cabello showed up in their finest Monday night to the Prudential Center outside of New York City for the awards show. Everyone looked good in their own way, but here’s a list of the ten best dressed at the 2019 VMAs.

Swift is obviously on this list. She shined in bright bold colors with lots of sequins. She of course was wearing her signature red lipstick.

Singer Keke Palmer turned heads in a floor length sequined yellow dress. The look was completed with a gold clutch shaped like a cell phone.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid showed up for the show, and it’s no surprise they were two of the best dressed there. The supermodels wore neutral color looks, but still managed to stand out from the rest. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Wins VMA For Best Video Of The Year With ‘You Need To Calm Down’)

Singer Halsey turned heads in a sheer red floor length gown, and Normani wowed in a sequined rainbow dress that showed off her amazing body.

Zara Larsson and Camila Cabello showed up in less colorful gowns, but still stole the red carpet.

Lastly, Heidi Klum and Lizzo impressed in dresses covered in sequins. Lizzo dressed hers up with a feather boa.

Check out the drop dead gorgeous looks in the slideshow below: