Jenna Dewan’s Car Gets Broken Into, Purse Stolen And The Whole Thing’s Captured On Camera

Jenna Dewan’s day got off to a bad start after she found the car window on her Tesla smashed and noticed that a purse she had inside was gone.

It all went down on Sunset Strip after the 38-year-old actress/dancer left her car parked on the side of the street to run an errand and a thief decided to break into it in broad daylight, according to TMZ in a piece published Tuesday.

Luckily, for the "Step Up" star, paparazzi was nearby and captured the whole burglary on camera.

WATCH:

In the video, we get a glimpse of a woman dressed all in black who photographers said was walking up and down the street casing cars before breaking into Dewan’s SUV.

We can see the thief smash the glass window before reaching in and grabbing a small purse from the passenger side of the car. The thief then hops into a getaway car parked behind the actress’ car and allegedly makes off with Saint Laurent purse, worth $3,000.

Dewan later is seen chatting with the paparazzi saying, “thanks you guys, first of all” and “you’re going to help me catch them” for capturing the whole incident.

Jenna’s boyfriend, Steve Kazee, later showed up to pick up the dancer. Police have confirmed they took a report, but no arrests have been made yet.