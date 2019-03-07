Pete Davidson Gets A Unicorn Tattooed On His Arm

Pete Davidson just got another tattoo and this time it’s a … unicorn.

Davidson’s tattoo artist, Ryan Mullins of Top Shelf Tattoos, shared a photo of the new tattoo Thursday, according to Page Six. The tattoo features a unicorn done in black ink located on the comedian’s arm.

Davidson is known for covering his body in tattoos, including tattoos dedicated to former fiancé, Ariana Grande. He had Grande’s famous bunny symbol tattooed behind his ear and a French phrase tattooed on the back of his neck.

Davidson had both tattoos covered, however, after his split with Grande. I’m not surprised considering how brutal their break up was. Davidson had the French phrase covered with the word “cursed” and the bunny covered with a black heart.

It doesn’t seem very smart to me to get a tattoo of something related to your significant other, even when you do get married. Unless you can tie that tattoo to something else in your life, don’t even think about it. (RELATED: Kate Beckinsale’s Ex Matt Rife Gives Pete Davidson Relationship Advice)

They’re so permanent. I’d be interested to see if he gets anything dedicated to new potential girlfriend Kate Beckinsale. I wouldn’t be surprised, but hopefully, he’s learned his lesson.