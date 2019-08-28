Joe Biden: Gaffer-In-Chief

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a pretty long-standing record of messing up his spoken words. Biden, who is now leading many presidential polls, has been dubbed “the gaffe machine” due to frequent lingual-errors, many of which are depicted in the following video. From placing himself in the wrong state to seemingly not being able to remember the name of his previous boss, former U.S. President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden appears to be struggling to get his words in order. Watch the video below and let us know what you think. (RELATED: Joe Biden Tells Crowd: ‘I Want To Be Clear, I’m Not Going Nuts’)

