MTV VMAs Ratings Hit All-Time Low, Falling For The Third Straight Year

The ratings are in for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards and it shows that the annual program has hit an all-time low for the third straight year.

The music-laced award show Monday night pulled in 1.93 million viewers and scored a .9 rating in the key demographic of ages 18-49, according to the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Wednesday. (REVIEW: Taylor Swift’s New Album ‘Lover’ Is Far From Her Best Work, Still Solid)

That is not only an all-time low for the Music Television network, but the third year in a row that the ratings have suffered amid lower ratings across the board for other annual award shows. (RELATED: Joe Jonas After Hearing Taylor Swift Apologize For Putting Him On Blast: ‘It Feels Nice’)

The previous low was set during last year’s VMA’s when 2.25 million viewers tuned in and the flagship earned a 1.1 in the coveted demographic.

According to the report:

The MTV telecast was off by 14 percent in viewers and 18 percent in adults 18-49, somewhat smaller declines than either of the past two years — when the total audience fell by 18 percent and 18-49 ratings by more than 20 percent each time.

However, MTV said despite on-air numbers being down, social media and online video views were up over the past year by 85 percent.

As previously reported, Taylor Swift opened the show with her hit LGBTQ song “You Need to Calm Down.” The “Me!” hitmaker also took home the “Video of the Year” award for the song.