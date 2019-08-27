Taylor Swift Says She Doesn’t ‘Really Know Exactly’ When Touring For ‘Lover’ Album Will Start

Taylor Swift said she doesn’t want her life to feel like she’s “on a treadmill” and is truly not sure when fans can expect her to start touring for her “Lover” album.

"I'm not quite sure what we're doing with touring, because with this album I was so full-on planning this album release and directing the videos and putting all these different clues in these videos and trying to make this album release experience the most fun one for my fans, that I didn't wanna plan what we're gonna do in terms of live," the 29-year-old singer shared Tuesday during an interview on the "On Air With Ryan Seacrest" radio show, per E! News.

“And I don’t want to do the same thing every time because I don’t want my life to feel like I’m on a treadmill,” she added. “There’s a lot that goes into touring that nobody knows.”

Swift continued, while sharing all the work including that one has "to reserve stadiums like a year and a half in advance and that to me is like a lot."

"With reputation, I knew that nobody would really fully understand this album until they saw it live because I knew what I had planned for it live was going to make people understand what I had made on the record," the "Me!" hitmaker explained. "But this album is different because people are seeming to get this album on a first-listen basis which is so wonderful."

“I can’t even tell you how much easier that is,” she added. “I definitely want to play this album live for a lot of people.”

Swift concluded. “I definitely want to give fans an opportunity and give me the opportunity to vibe with them on these songs in a live setting and see them sing the words back. But I don’t really know exactly what way that’s going to happen.”

In the past the “Shake It Off” singer would release an album and within a few months touring would start.

But fans shouldn’t get too worry, Taylor assured everyone that touring meetings “start literally tomorrow.” But she doesn’t want to feel like she has to “do the same thing every single time.”

I guess we will just wait and see. Fingers crossed.