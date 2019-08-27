Taylor Swift Wins VMA For Video Of The Year For ‘You Need To Calm Down’

Taylor Swift won video of the year Monday night at the VMAs.

Swift took home the award for her hit song “You Need to Calm Down,” which was one of the singles released off her new album “Lover.” (REVIEW: Taylor Swift’s New Album ‘Lover’ Is Far From Her Best Work, Still Solid)

For those of you who haven’t already seen the music video, you can watch it below.

Now, I want to make it clear that I’m still very much pro-Taylor Swift, and what I’m about to say doesn’t change that.

I think her music bangs, and I’ve been a fan for over a decade. The woman knows how to move the needle, produce fun music and entertain her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2019 at 11:24am PDT

Having said all of that, “You Need to Calm Down” wasn’t an overly impressive song and the music video also wasn’t that great.

It just depicted people against gay marriage as poor rednecks. I’m not going to get into the politics of gay marriage, but I do get paid to break down entertainment honestly.

If Swift’s video was truly the best, then it was garbage year for music videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jun 18, 2019 at 10:49am PDT

Even Post Malone’s video for “Goodbyes” was better by a solid mile. Was it strange as all hell? Yes, but it was more interesting and it wasn’t about pushing a political message.

It was just about entertaining the fans.

Again, I truly am a huge fan of Taylor Swift, but I’m not going to sit here and pretend like “You Need to Calm Down” was some incredible accomplishment.

It just wasn’t. The song isn’t that good, and the music video wasn’t overly interesting. The VMAs really dropped the ball on this one, and that’s coming from somebody who is a gigantic fan of Swift’s work.