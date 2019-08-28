Omar Responds To Photo Of Her Security By Sharing A Creepy Threat She Received

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar responded Wednesday to a journalist’s photo of her security by tweeting a photo of a death threat she had received.

The Pacific Standard’s David M. Perry tweeted the photo as part of a thread covering an event where Omar discussed immigration and the detention of migrants. “I’m not at a good angle. But here’s a visual of the congresswoman and her security,” Perry’s tweet read. (RELATED: Harris Faulkner Stops Former Clinton Advisor Cold: ‘You Hit The Race Button Pretty Early In The Hour’)

I’m not at a good angle. But here’s a visual of the congresswoman and her security pic.twitter.com/aQQgyj3Fyt — David M. Perry (@Lollardfish) August 28, 2019

Omar responded with a photo of a typed threat, saying, “I hate that we live in a world where you have to be protected from fellow humans. I hated it as a child living through war and I hate it now. But until deranged people like this stop threatening my life and the lives of others, I have to accept the reality of having security.”

I hate that we live in a world where you have to be protected from fellow humans. I hated it as a child living through war and I hate it now. But until deranged people like this stop threatening my life and the lives of others, I have to accept the reality of having security. https://t.co/EUkaaCzXZi pic.twitter.com/VDweQr6bHf — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 28, 2019

The threat pictured read:

Ilhan Omar!! You will not be going back to Washington, your life will end before your “Vacation” ends. That being said, you won’t die alone, if that matters. Quite likely it will be at the Minnesota State Fair, that’s where the ‘you won’t die alone, comes in. However we have a very capable person with a very big “Gun”. They say we can’t get the Somali Stink out of the clean Minnesota air, but we’re going to enjoy the adventure.

Omar has repeatedly blamed President Donald Trump for the death threats she says she has received.