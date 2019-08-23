Fox News Contributor Attacks Trump Over ‘Dual Loyalty’ Claim: ‘That Is Disgusting’

Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov ripped into President Donald Trump over his recent comments questioning the loyalty of Jewish Americans who vote for Democrats.

Tarlov made the comments during a heated Friday segment of “Outnumbered” on Fox News, saying, “He called me, a Democratic Jewish voter in America, ‘dumb and disloyal.’ That is disgusting.”

WATCH:

The segment began with a discussion about a tweet from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, who appeared to conflate Trump’s comments with those of Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib (MI) and Ilhan Omar (MN). (RELATED: Harris Faulkner Stops Former Clinton Advisor Cold: ‘You Hit The Race Button Pretty Early In The Hour’)

The growing anti-Semitism in our political dialogue is repugnant. @realdonaldtrump’s comments about disloyalty are a vicious and dangerous anti-Semitic trope. And the Carlos Latuff cartoon forwarded by @RepRashida and @Ilhan can surely be read for its vile underlying message. — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) August 22, 2019

Fellow Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy argued that Trump was the most pro-Israel president, and pointed out that with Reps. Tlaib and Omar, the anti-Semitic comments and tropes were a pattern rather than a simple comment. Co-host Melissa Francis added that the group that was sponsoring the freshman congresswomen in their now-canceled trip to Israel was known to support terrorism and work to abolish the Jewish homeland.

Tarlov, who is Jewish herself, said that she had called out the comments made by Omar and Tlaib, and that she had found the president’s remarks to be personally offensive.

“He called me, a Democratic Jewish voter in America, ‘dumb and disloyal.’ That is disgusting,” Tarlov began. “70 to 80% of, American Jews, depending on the election, vote for the Democratic Party. And we don’t so that because we are not educated enough to understand the issues or because we are disloyal to Israel or to America. He has no place using that trope. It has no place in our discussion. And when Omar used it, we all jumped at her and said, “You may not do things like that.”

“The rest of your party didn’t jump on her, but perhaps you did,” Francis added.