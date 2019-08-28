‘Good Riddance’: Tucker Sends Kirsten Gillibrand Off With All The Reasons Why She Was The ‘Worst Candidate Ever’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson explained why he considers Democratic New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand to be the “worst candidate ever.”

Carlson’s Thursday night critique came after Gillibrand announced her withdrawal from the 2020 presidential race after failing to qualify for the next round of Democratic debates.

WATCH:

Carlson described how Gillibrand evolved from a reasonably conservative “Blue Dog Democrat” after “being handed Hillary Clinton’s Senate seat.” Moving “far to the left on just about every issue,” Gillibrand was also “happy to be friends with Bill Clinton and Harvey Weinstein” until it was no longer “politically expedient.”

The New York senator also “led the effort to push Al Franken out of the United States Senate, though there was no evidence he had done anything wrong,” Carlson explained. “It was that unfair. But that’s Kirsten Gillibrand in a nutshell, a pampered hypocrite with no scruples, happy to lecture you about your failings and your privilege.”

The Fox News host played a clip of Gillibrand’s greatest hits, including her promise to “Clorox the Oval Office,” pass the Green New Deal as “our moonshot,” and lecturing a woman on her son’s white privilege. (RELATED: Trump Trolls Democrats And Gillibrand After She Drops Out Of Race)

“Self-righteous, dumb, yeah that’s par for the course here in Washington, but the last clip shows where Gillibrand stands apart,” said Carlson. “That was Gillibrand, the United States senator, lecturing a mother in Youngstown, Ohio … She was saying that no matter how much Washington abandons her and her entire region to unemployment and drug addition and suicide and diabetes, actually that woman should be ashamed of her white privilege. That’s Kirsten Gillibrand in one clip. Really, the worst candidate ever. Good riddance, Kirsten Gillibrand.”

“I sympathize with candidates when they get out,” Carlson told his guest after the monologue. “But with Kirsten Gillibrand it can’t come a moment too soon. I can’t think of someone more false, nastier, crueler, more self-centered, dumber, can you?”