Trump Trolls Democrats And Gillibrand After She Drops Out Of Race

President Donald Trump trolled Democrats and former Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand following news that she was dropping out of 2020 race.

“A sad day for the Democrats, Kirsten Gillibrand has dropped out of the Presidential Primary,” Trump tweeted following the Democratic New York representative’s big announcement on Wednesday after she failed to qualify for the third Democratic debate. (RELATED: REPORT: Gillibrand’s Dad Worked For Sex Cult)

A sad day for the Democrats, Kirsten Gillibrand has dropped out of the Presidential Primary. I’m glad they never found out that she was the one I was really afraid of! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

“I’m glad they never found out that she was the one I was really afraid of,” he added in the post to his millions of followers. (RELATED: Gillibrand Rips Fox News’ Abortion Coverage During Network’s Town Hall)

Gillibrand has told the New York Times that she would like the party to nominate a woman to go against President Donald Trump.

“I think that women have a unique ability to bring people together and heal this country,” Gillibrand told the Times.”I think a woman nominee would be inspiring and exciting.”

Earlier in the day, she made the announcement on Twitter that she was ending her campaign.

“Today, I am ending my campaign for president,” the NY Senator tweeted. “I am so proud of this team and all we’ve accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve. To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let’s go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate.”