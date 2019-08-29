Washington Redskins Give Punter Tress Way Fake Security Detail

Washington Redskins punter Tress Way got a fake security detail during a team event on Wednesday.

Way entered the team event flanked by two teammates pretending to be bodyguards for the NFL star. You can watch the video tweeted by Kyle Stackpole below. (RELATED: Case Keenum Named The Starting Quarterback For The Washington Redskins)

Now, I want to be clear here. Fake security details can be really funny when played correctly. I’m not saying the Redskins players didn’t make me chuckle here.

However, protecting your punter at all costs is a pretty good indication that your team is going to suck. Most teams protect the quarterback at every turn.

Apparently, the Redskins are more focused on their punting game.

Way is a hell of a great punter, but it’s still not a great look. What you’re projecting to the whole world is that you plan on doing a lot of punting.

It’s never a great sign when your team has to punt constantly. Not a great sign at all.

Maybe, just maybe, the team should focus on giving Dwayne Haskins a security detail. He’s the future of the team. As great as Way is, punters grow on trees.

Franchise quarterbacks most certainly do not.