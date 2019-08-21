Washington Redskins Not In A ‘Rush’ To Officially Name Starting Quarterback

The Washington Redskins apparently aren’t in any hurry to officially name a starting quarterback.

Right now, Colt McCoy, Case Keenum and rookie Dwayne Haskins are locked into a battle for the starting position. With McCoy not being ready to go from day one, Keenum had been pegged as the likely guy to take the first team snaps. However, the team is not in a rush to officially name anybody the starter.

“There’s no rush to name a starter right now. I think it’s important to let these guys go out and play and continue to compete. We’ll continue to let them play and see what happens Thursday,” head coach Jay Gruden told the media on Tuesday, according to ProFootballTalk. (RELATED: Dwayne Haskins Listed As 3rd String Quarterback On First Redskins Depth Chart)

Look, if I had to guess right now, I’d say there’s about a 100% chance Keenum starts if McCoy isn’t healthy to play.

Keenum has a bunch of starting experience, he’s a dependable guy and he can do an okay job if he has enough talent around him.

There shouldn’t be any rush at all to put Haskins on the field. Is the former Ohio State star a great player? Yes, and he’ll likely ball out in the NFL.

However, that doesn’t mean Gruden should be in any hurry to play him. Play Haskins once he’s ready to go and the team is able to support and protect him.

You can kill a QB’s development and confidence if he’s thrust into the fire too soon. I fully expect Keenum to be under center week one.

It’d be stunning if he isn’t starting when the Redskins take the field during the regular season.