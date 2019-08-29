Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst Says QBs Graham Mertz And Chase Wolf Will ‘Both Be Ready’ To Play

Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst has no interest in letting people know his plans for quarterbacks Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf.

Jack Coan will get the start Friday night at quarterback for Wisconsin against USF to open the season, but there’s been a ton of hype and speculation that freshman phenom Graham Mertz could also get snaps. Some fans are even excited to see Wolf’s dual-threat abilities in action. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Given the fact you can play four games and still redshirt, it’s a legit possibility we see multiple guys play tomorrow. However, the Badgers coach really isn’t interested in discussing it at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Jul 25, 2019 at 1:13pm PDT

“They’ll both be ready,” Chryst told the media Wednesday afternoon as he smirked when asked what the plan is if the two of them are needed. It’s clear in the video he has no intentions of tipping his cards to the media about the plan for the two young passers.

You can watch his full comments below.

Paul Chryst says “they’ll both be ready” when asked about co-backup QBs Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf. Plus, he discusses redshirting philosophy, WR Danny Davis and TE Luke Benzschawel. pic.twitter.com/hIeEJN5IaQ — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) August 28, 2019

I don’t blame Chryst at all for not wanting to open up too much more about the quarterback situation. He never even officially named Jack Coan the starter. He just released the depth chart and left it at that.

However, Chryst not wanting to discuss the plans for playing Mertz and Coan will hardly stop fans from talking. It’s what fans do.

Personally, I’d rather not burn Mertz’s redshirt if we can avoid it. Let him get some snaps in a couple early games, and then shut him down after Michigan if it’s clear that this is Coan’s team for the time being.

There’s no need at all to burn his redshirt unless it’s absolutely necessary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Apr 5, 2019 at 11:44am PDT

Either way, we’re a day out from the first game of the season, and I couldn’t be more pumped. It’s going to be an absolutely epic time.