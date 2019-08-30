Eric Trump Blasts Former Canadian PM For Hoping Dorian Will Make ‘A Direct Hit On Mar-a-Lago’

Eric Trump took it personally when a former Canadian Prime Minister tweeted about Hurricane Dorian, “rooting for a direct hit on Mar-a-Lago.”

Trump responded Friday after Avril Phaedra Douglas “Kim” Campbell joined others on Twitter who were cheering a possible hurricane path that went through President Donald Trump’s South Florida estate.

“Our family is rooting for the safety of millions of homes, businesses, families and wonderful people in a great State of Florida. #Classless,” he tweeted.

Our family is rooting for the safety of millions of homes, businesses, families and wonderful people in a great State of Florida. #Classless Former Canadian prime minister roots for Dorian to hit Mar-a-Lago https://t.co/LxV77OZ82p — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 30, 2019

Campbell, who served as Canada’s PM for just five months in 1993, cheered the possible destruction of Trump’s Florida estate when it became clear that it might be in the direct path of Hurricane Dorian — which is expected to reach Florida in the next few days and could make landfall as a Category 4 storm.

“I’m rooting for a direct hit on Mar a Lago!” she tweeted.

I’m rooting for a direct hit on Mar a Lago! https://t.co/cA14KQvjpC — Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) August 28, 2019

A number of other Trump critics cheered Dorian’s projected path, spurring actor and comedian Allen Covert to lash out at them as well. “My family lives about 10 miles from Mar-a-Lago so all of you people cheering the fact that Dorian might wipe it out can kindly go fuck yourselves. You have sunk so low in your hatred that you have become worse than what you hate,” he tweeted. (RELATED: Hollywood conservative looks to fill void with patriotic children’s books)