‘Comey Owes The Country An Apology’: Rep Jim Jordan

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Thursday that he doesn’t owe former FBI director James Comey an apology, noting that Comey “owes the whole country” one.

Jordan has been an open critic of Comey, saying in 2018 that Comey thinks “the rules don’t apply to him.” Comey was fired as FBI director May 9, 2017, and allegedly gave four memos to personal attorneys afterward.

“Jim Comey is the guy who allows the dossier to be used to get a warrant to spy on a fellow American citizen, and Jim Comey is the guy who leaks sensitive information, broke the rules of the FBI, leaked sensitive information to The New York Times through his friend Daniel Richman — for what reason?” he said Thursday on “The Ingraham Angle.”

WATCH:

Comey reportedly sent screenshots of a memo, complete with instructions, to a close friend who gave information to The New York Times after he was fired from the FBI. He testified in 2017 that his intent was to begin a probe into investigating whether Russia interfered with the 2016 election.

“I’m not going to apologize,” Jordan continued. “Jim Comey owes the country an apology because he put us through this for two and a half years, and we know he did it. We know he did it because he was out to get the president based on what happened at that Jan. 6 meeting … they did it to try to get information, trap the president. All the while, he was telling the president, ‘you’re not under investigation.'” (FBI Witnesses Said Comey’s Trump Briefing Was Meant To Collect Info For Russia Probe, Report Says)

The Justice Department’s inspector general released a report Thursday stating Comey didn’t safeguard “sensitive information obtained during the course of his FBI employment” and violated FBI policy in how to handle memos, which were about conversations with President Donald Trump.

The report did note that while he failed to keep sensitive information safe and broke FBI rules, he didn’t provide classified information to the press. Comey tweeted after the report, expressing hope that people would apologize for accusing him of doing so.

Jordan also tweeted that Comey thinks “he’s above the law.”

“Jim Comey’s responsible for the whole darn two-and-a-half-year thing,” he told Ingraham.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.