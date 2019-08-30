Lana Del Rey On Kanye And Politics: ‘I’m Really Not More Of A Liberal Than I Am A Republican’

Lana Del Rey talked about the line in her song “The Greatest” and that it was Kanye West’s embrace of President Donald Trump and more that inspired her to write the song.

“Here’s the thing: I don’t want to elicit a response,” the 34-year-old singer shared with the New York Times about the lyric, per Complex.com in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Kanye West Lavishes Praise On Trump In 10-Minute Oval Office Speech)

“You never feel better for having written something like that,” she added. “But Kanye [West] just means so much to us. And by the way, I’m grateful to be in a country where everyone can have their own political views.” (RELATED: Kanye West Defends His Support Of President Trump On Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Rey continued, “I’m really not more of a liberal than I am a Republican—I’m in the middle. But it was more like the mood and the vibe around, Yo, this man is the greatest! Really? The greatest? It hurt me. Did I have to say anything? No. But it’s more just a line that represents a lot of things.”

Here’s the video for it with lyrics:

The line in the song she referenced the superstar rapper reads:

If this is it, I’m signing off

Miss doing nothing, the most of all

Oh I just missed a fireball

L.A. is in flames, it’s getting hot

Kanye West is blond and gone

“Life on Mars” ain’t just a song

Oh, the lifestream’s almost on

As previously reported, the “Young and Beautiful” hitmaker got everyone’s attention last month when she announced that her sixth album titled “Norman F-cking Rockwell” would come out Aug. 30.