Tulsi Gabbard Says ‘Hell No’ To Dropping Out

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said she’s not dropping out of the Democratic presidential race on Saturday while speaking to group of voters at an Atlanta town hall.

After failing to qualify for the third round of the Democratic debates, Gabbard said, “I started hearing from a lot of people in the media when they said, ‘OK, you didn’t make the third debate. Are you quitting?'”

Gabbard then shouted, “Hell, no!” As the crowd began to cheer she repeated herself saying, “Hell, no!” (RELATED: Tulsi Gabbard Steals Show At Dem Debate In Gorgeous White Pantsuit)

When asked if @TulsiGabbard was dropping out after not making the third debate stage, her answer, “hell no!” pic.twitter.com/QvkImQdVKv — Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson (@MissBeaE) August 31, 2019

“If any of them had been listening to what I’ve been saying about what this movement is about, about why I’m running for president, and what is at stake, they would understand why we are here and why we will never quit,” added the congresswoman.

Gabbard will not appear in the September debates because she failed to meet the Democratic National Committee’s polling threshold.

“Here’s the situation: there’s a whole bunch of different polls that have come out. The DNC has only recognized some of them as being qualifying polls for the debate,” Gabbard recently argued on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

According to RealClearPolitics, Gabbard holds 1.4% support among Democratic primary voters, which is a higher percentage than her Democratic rival, Julian Castro, who will be attending the September debate at 1.1% .