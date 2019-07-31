Tulsi Gabbard Steals Show At Dem Debate In Gorgeous White Pantsuit

Tulsi Gabbard absolutely stole the show Wednesday night when she stepped out wearing a gorgeous white pantsuit to the Democratic Presidential Debate.

The U.S. Representative for Hawaii’s second congressional district looked incredible wearing a long-sleeve, button-up jacket and pant combo when she stepped out on the stage at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan with nine other democratic presidential hopefuls. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks As First Lady)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, a white top and white high heels.

In a sea of dark-colored pantsuits, she truly shined and stood out.

Tweeting ahead of the event, Gabbard shared a selfie rocking the white head-to-toe outfit.

“Aloha Detroit!!! Final green room selfie. Get it sister!!! -Vrindavan,” the Democratic Presidential candidate wrote.

Aloha Detroit!!! Final green room selfie. Get it sister!!! -Vrindavan pic.twitter.com/HUi1b4sUTf — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) August 1, 2019

“I know what patriotism is & I’ve known many great patriots throughout my life,” she shared in a second post, along with a clip from the debate. “Trump is not a patriot. As president, I will bring this spirit of real patriotism to the White House, serving the interests of all Americans, not just the rich and powerful.