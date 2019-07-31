Editorial

Tulsi Gabbard Steals Show At Dem Debate In Gorgeous White Pantsuit

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Tulsi Gabbard absolutely stole the show Wednesday night when she stepped out wearing a gorgeous white pantsuit to the Democratic Presidential Debate.

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The U.S. Representative for Hawaii’s second congressional district looked incredible wearing a long-sleeve, button-up jacket and pant combo when she stepped out on the stage at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan with nine other democratic presidential hopefuls. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks As First Lady)

(Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, a white top and white high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

In a sea of dark-colored pantsuits, she truly shined and stood out. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Tweeting ahead of the event, Gabbard shared a selfie rocking the white head-to-toe outfit.

“Aloha Detroit!!! Final green room selfie. Get it sister!!! -Vrindavan,” the Democratic Presidential candidate wrote.

“I know what patriotism is & I’ve known many great patriots throughout my life,” she shared in a second post, along with a clip from the debate. “Trump is not a patriot. As president, I will bring this spirit of real patriotism to the White House, serving the interests of all Americans, not just the rich and powerful.