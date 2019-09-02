The Godfather Of Conservative New Media – Roger L Simon

On a special Labor Day edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we go one-on-one with one of the most influential conservative writers in the business, co-founder of PJ Media, author, and Oscar nominated screenwriter Roger L. Simon.

How does someone go from a radical left-winger in Hollywood to the co-founder of one of the most influential conservative websites? Once the darling of Hollywood, with a 1990 Oscar nomination for writing the screenplay for the movie “Enemies, A Love Story,” Simon went from a typical liberal to an active conservative.

We also cover Simon’s newest novel, “The Goat,” a hilarious Faustian journey through modern Hollywood. Few people have had the impact Simon has, and we got to pick his brain, and so much more. Like what it was like to co-write the screenplay for “Busin’ Loose” with the Richard Pryor, and we find out what it was like to work with the comedy legend and how his colleagues and friends reacted to him once he became a conservative.

Listen to the show:

Watch the Roger L. Simon interview:

