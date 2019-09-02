Vox Writer Mad That ‘Ellen’ Producer Had A Reasonable Conversation About Guns With Dana Loesch

Vox writer Aaron Rupar scolded “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” producer Andy Lassner for talking about guns with former NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch.

Following the most recent shootings in Odessa and Midland, Texas, Lassner took to Twitter to voice his frustration with the seemingly repetitive nature of such tragedies, especially lately. Conceding that he did not have the answers himself, he made an appeal for a bipartisan conversation that could lead to some solutions.

“Here’s the truth. I don’t have the answer to the gun problem. The mass shootings. I don’t want to take guns away from law abiding citizens. Many people in my life own guns. But, we have a serious problem and we MUST start talking about gun violence solutions in a bipartisan way,” Lassner tweeted.

Loesch, a nationally syndicated radio host who has been a vocal advocate for Second Amendment rights since long before her association with the NRA, was happy to engage him with a few ideas. (RELATED: Dana Loesch Has A Bone To Pick With CNN Over Parkland Town Hall’s Cronkite Award)

Loesch began by pointing out the fact that, in at least a few cases, the problems have been with established laws that were not properly followed. “We have to penalize agencies that do not submit all prohibited cases to NCIC (Charleston, Sutherland Springs). They’re not following the law. Also need to stop coddling dangers offenders in their youth by preventing establishment of criminal record (Dayton, Parkland),” she said.

“Well this is definitely a start,” Lassner responded.

Rupar fired back at Lassner then, arguing that there was no point in having a discussion with anyone who had ever been associated with the NRA. “It’s silly to earnestly engage with a former paid NRA gun shill on the topic of preventing gun violence,” he claimed.

Caleb Hull fired back, arguing that Rupar’s comment flew in the face of any claims he made to want legitimate solutions. “It’s pretty hard for Aaron to claim he cares about innocent lives being taken when he tries to openly silence anyone discussing a legitimate solution just because it doesn’t go along with his narrative,” he added.