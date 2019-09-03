Ariana Grande Sues Forever 21 For $10 Million

Singer Ariana Grande filed a lawsuit against Forever 21 for $10 million.

The “Thank U, Next” singer filed a trademark lawsuit against the fashion company claiming that they used her name and likeness to promote a product without her permission, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six.

BREAKING: Ariana Grande sues Forever 21 for $10M for look-alike ad campaign. “The resemblance is uncanny and Forever 21’s intent was clear: to suggest to the viewing public that Ms. Grande endorsed Forever 21, its products, and was affiliated with Forever 21.” @wbz pic.twitter.com/5x9jtVHrm7 — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) September 3, 2019

Forever 21 reportedly proposed a potential partnership to Grande back in December of 2018.

“The proposed endorsement deal never came to fruition because the amounts that Forever 21 offered to pay for the right to use Ms. Grande’s name and likeness were insufficient for an artist of her stature,” the lawsuit stated.

After the partnership fell through, Grande accused Forever 21 of hiring a model who resembled her to promote the Riley Rose brand. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Returns To Manchester For First Time Since Benefit Concert After Horrific Bombing)

Forever 21 “falsely suggested Ms. Grande’s endorsement by hiring a lookalike model and posting photos of that model in clothing and accessories that resemble clothing worn in Ms. Grande’s music videos,” the lawsuit added.

Ariana Grande is suing Forever 21 for allegedly plagiarizing her likeness.https://t.co/VZ5SSNISt9 pic.twitter.com/GVFRKFBmeC — The FADER (@thefader) September 3, 2019

A $10 million lawsuit just seems silly. Does Grande really need that money? I hope she’s doing well enough financially that she doesn’t need $10 million from Forever 21, who has filed for bankruptcy anyway.

This lawsuit comes after Grande threw a fit over who was using photos of her from concerts. She claimed photos from her concerts were making it onto merchandise that she wasn’t selling.

Apparently, she just wants to make the money she feels is owed to her.