Jay Cutler Stars In Dos Equis Beer Commercials

Jay Cutler is now a beer salesman, and he’s pretty good at it.

The former Chicago Bears quarterback is now doing commercials for Dos Equis. In case you didn't already know, Cutler is a pretty damn funny guy.

Judging from the commercials, he might honestly have a future in the acting game. Check them both out below.

You’re simply out of your mind if you’re not a fan of Cutler. The dude is hilarious and a nonstop content machine.

Sure, he might have had the reputation in the NFL of not caring a ton, but that doesn’t bother me. He wasn’t playing on my team so I really couldn’t have cared less.

Clearly, the man does know great entertainment, and he’s putting his comedic skills to work for Dos Equis.

NFL Quarterback turned love therapist? Jay shares his dating advice in the Season 2 premiere of #VeryCavallari and we’re not mad about it. https://t.co/FGsOQz9p0B pic.twitter.com/oFgKgpH9M6 — Very Cavallari (@verycavallari) March 1, 2019

I like the fact we’re living in the world where Cutler has such a large platform. He has his TV show with his rocket ship of a smoke show wife Kristin Cavallari, and now he’s doing beer commercials.

2019 sure is one hell of a fun time to be alive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jul 28, 2019 at 3:52pm PDT

I’m glad to know Cutler didn’t disappear into the abyss after leaving the NFL. He’s far too entertaining to not stick around and be front and center.